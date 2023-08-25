Letters from Russia | “How insolent they are!” – We Russians are only surprised by the way, place and time in Prigozhin’s death

A temporary monument to the memory of Yevgeny Prigozhin in front of the PMC Wagner Center in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Mihail, living in exile, calls his friend who is vacationing near the crash site. Prigozhin’s death is telling.

Yhde of my friends from St. Petersburg have a vacation home in the village of Valdai in the Novgorod region. It is a very beautiful place. His old grandmother lives there permanently. My friend’s house is located about 20 kilometers away Vladimir Putin from the house and about 30 kilometers from the place where Yevgeny Prigozhin the plane crashed on Wednesday.

My friend is currently in Valdai. I knew that because he is still on vacation. I called him to ask if by any chance he had seen or heard anything on the day of the accident.

I wondered if the cause of the crash was an impact from the ground or a bomb inside the plane.

No, my friend had not seen or heard anything: it happened too far away.

And he has never even seen Putin himself in the region, who was far away in Kursk at the time of the accident.

“ I thought that Prigozhin himself was hardly there.

Uthe news about Prigožin’s death didn’t surprise my friend, as they say neither did the other villagers. No one was shocked. The majority of residents are pensioners, and the majority of pensioners support Putin.

My friend said he was only surprised by the medium.

“A car accident is a more common way to remove an unwanted person. But with people of this scale, I guess you have to organize a whole plane crash.”

I myself was a little surprised by how quickly Prigozhin died.

US officials believe the plane was shot down.

The plane was on its way from Moscow to St. Petersburg. It fell to the ground about 300 kilometers from Moscow.

That is, how quickly after the Midsummer Rebellion. It was clear that his political career was over and his life was in grave danger. Putin has repeatedly shown how he treats those he considers traitors.

When I read the first posts about the plane crash in Telegram, I thought that Prigozhin himself was hardly there. Surely he has many different planes. If one of them has fallen, this does not mean that the leader is on board.

Soon I received a phone call from St. Petersburg. My friend from St. Petersburg said: “Surely you already know. And surely you too have been waiting for something like this. But look how cheeky they are! They didn’t do it in secret. Only – Boom! – and it’s all over. Incomprehensibly!”

“ No wonder Putin favors an armored train.

President of the United States Joe Biden was wrong when he asked a question at the press conference in Helsinki said, that Prigožin should watch what he eats. Putin’s former chef did not die at the dinner table. He died on the plane.

It’s no wonder that Putin has reportedly reduced his own air travel and favors armored train.

Crashing the following morning, some bloggers belonging to Prigozhin’s circle demanded revenge. War blogger Roman Saponkovwho, according to some information, has business dealings with the Concord company owned by Prigozhin, wrote: “The murder of Prigozhin will have catastrophic consequences. The people who gave the order do not understand the mood and morale of the army at all.”

I personally think that on the contrary – they understand very well. Wagner’s most respected commanders were on the same plane. This means that there is no new insurgent.

The Kremlin propaganda’s feeble attempts to blame the plane crash on Ukraine were so ridiculous that hardly anyone believed them. Even the conspiracy theories seemed more plausible. According to one, Prigozhin arranged everything: he registered one of his doppelgängers for a flight and he himself traveled with a changed appearance to somewhere on the other side of the globe. There are two “evidences”. First, numerous in the media introduced Prigozhin’s Double Beings. Second: If even ordinary people somewhere in the Novgorod region knew that Prigozhin was in danger, then I guess the leader of the mercenary army himself understood it even better.

Russian opposition politician and publisher Ekaterina Shulman support this theory: “To be able to hide forever with one of his many spare passports, a burnt-out airplane is suitable… Quel roman que ma vie!”

The statement “What a novel my life is!” is usually attached to Napoleon.

Very I think the most accurate explanation was the plane crash Ksenija Sobtsaka former Russian presidential candidate and presenter, whose father has been part of Putin’s inner circle.

He your mail A nine-second journalist on his Telegram channel Andrei Kondrashov from a propaganda documentary Putin from 2018.

It has this dialogue:

– Do I have to know how to forgive?

– Yes… But not everything.

– What is unforgivable?

– Fraud.

