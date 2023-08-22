Sports programming in Colombia for this Tuesday, August 22, 2023

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
EFE / Franco Trovato
Corinthians players celebrate at the end of a match of the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana between Newell’s and Corinthians, at the Marcelo Bielsa stadium in Rosario (Argentina).
There is action in the Copa Libertadores.
ESPN2
1:45 PM Champions League, classification, Rangers vs. PSV.
ESPN4
1:45 PM Champions League, qualifying, Rakow vs. Kobenhavn.
ESPN
4:45 PM Copa Libertadores, Bolivar vs. International.
ESPN3
6 PM MLB, Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays.
DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)
7:30 PM South American Cup, Corinthians vs. LP students.
WIN SPORTS+
4 PM Primera B, Cortuluá vs. Barranquilla.
6:15 PM League, Jaguars vs. Union Magdalena.
