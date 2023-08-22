Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Sports programming in Colombia for this Tuesday, August 22, 2023

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 22, 2023
in Sports
Sports programming in Colombia for this Tuesday, August 22, 2023

corinthians

Corinthians players celebrate at the end of a Copa Sudamericana round of 16 match between Newellâ€™s and Corinthians, at the Marcelo Bielsa stadium in Rosario, Argentina.

Photo:

EFE / Franco Trovato

Corinthians players celebrate at the end of a match of the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana between Newell’s and Corinthians, at the Marcelo Bielsa stadium in Rosario (Argentina).

There is action in the Copa Libertadores.

ESPN2
1:45 PM Champions League, classification, Rangers vs. PSV.

ESPN4
1:45 PM Champions League, qualifying, Rakow vs. Kobenhavn.

ESPN
4:45 PM Copa Libertadores, Bolivar vs. International.

ESPN3
6 PM MLB, Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays.

DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)
​7:30 PM South American Cup, Corinthians vs. LP students.

WIN SPORTS+
4 PM Primera B, Cortuluá vs. Barranquilla.
6:15 PM League, Jaguars vs. Union Magdalena.​

#Sports #programming #Colombia #Tuesday #August

