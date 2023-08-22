Architecture | The “exceptional individual” of concrete brutalism wants to be dismantled in Tampere

The students want to demolish the 1970s “banking palace” in Tammela, Tampere. The farm would be replaced by apartments for 200 students.

To Tampere Itsenäisyydenkatu 7–9, located in Tammela. is a familiar building to many who completed their studies in Tampere.

Since 1997, mostly students have lived in the building, and there are wild stories about the parties organized on its roof terrace.

In the 1990s, the building also housed the first address of many new graduates after their studies: the Tampere employment office.

Now the iconic building is under threat of demolition.

The building and the current owner of the plot, the Tampere Student Housing Foundation (Toas) has been pushing for a plan change for the plot since 2015. This would make it possible to replace the building with a new tower block.

The plot of Itsenäisyydenkatu 7–9 currently has a site plan approved in 1966. In Kivijala, you can find, among other things, the Rainbow Mixei nightclub.

Suomen Työväen Säästöpankki built the property in 1976 as a “banking palace”.

Architect specializing in commercial and bank buildings Revenge Kuronen over the decades, the building designed by

In 2005, the building and its plot were bought by Kiinteistö Oy Toastalot, owned by the Tampere Student Housing Foundation, which had been operating in the building as a tenant of the previous owner, Pension Insurance Company Ilmarinen, for eight years before this.

Formula change for Toas, in 2013, Arkitehtoimisto Neva commissioned a building history report. In the survey, the property is seen as an exceptional individual among the gray concrete precast boxes of its construction era.

Among other things, the report states that “the building represents exceptionally individual architecture despite the element technology.”

In the same report, somewhat surprisingly, it is also stated: “the building has no significant cultural-historical value”.

The report was prepared by Arkitehtitoimisto Neva, which would also be the designer of the new building.

Statements

Pirkanmaan working as the head of the provincial museum unit Anna Lyyra-Seppänen tells HS that, as far as he knows, the building has not been found beyond repair.

The plan proposal, which was on view from December 2019 to January 2020, proposes the future use of the plot and a plan order.

The Pirkanmaa Provincial Museum has stated in its statement for the site plan change regarding Itsenäisyydenkatu 7–9 that the building has “special cultural-historical value as a representative of the distinctive elemental architecture of its time”.

In its statement issued in spring 2018, the County Museum also states that the values ​​of the former STS building are not so significant that the master plan would be impossible in terms of the values ​​of the cultural environment.

“Toas is the initiator of the site plan change enabling demolition. Most likely, the house was perceived as the wrong type for the current needs of the owner,” says Lyyra-Seppänen.

“The site plan project will also be connected to the ongoing facelift of the center of Tampere, where an even more massive and taller building mass will be brought to a very central and visible place in the urban landscape.”

TOAS CEO Kirsi Kosken also representatives of the provincial museum have been involved in steering groups where the site plan change has been discussed.

Koski confirms that the plans indeed include the demolition of the current property at Itsenäisyydenkatu 7–9.

“We are now discussing with the planner how the new building or buildings would be placed on that same plot.”

In 2020, Pirkanmaa’s ely center also stated that no buildings should be built in the area that would cover the tower of the Tampere railway station, which, together with the railway station, is considered one of Tampere’s nationally significant built cultural environments.

“The drawings of the future building have been modified in such a way that we have taken into account the ely center’s position, for example, and we are now reaching an agreement on this with the planner,” says Koski.

According to Koski, the needs related to the new town plan and the construction of a new property pushed by Toas are based on “rational reasons”.

Itsenäisyydenkatu 7–9 was renovated last time in 1997, when Toas became a tenant in the building.

“Already at that time, the renovations carried out in the 1990s changed the character of the building. A fast food restaurant has operated for a long time in the place of the former bank hall. There is nothing left inside the building that has been cherished in the long term.”

In Koski’s opinion, it is a different matter to protect something that has truly been preserved in its original state.

“But with this building in question, one has to ask, what are we protecting when we protect a building that has already been altered in fundamental ways?”

with TOAS there is a need to build more up-to-date student apartments in a good location, because there is a demand for such in a growing city.

According to Koski, there would be studio apartments and two-bedroom apartments in the new building. No parking space for cars is planned, but cyclists are especially taken into account.

The purpose is that the new building will have apartments for around 200 students instead of the current 80.

“We hope to have the new modified formula available and approved later this year. At least a couple of years will pass before we can start talking about puru.”

The finished new building would go up on the corner of Itsenäisyydenkatu and Tammela Puistokatu in three to four years at the earliest.

Lyyra-Seppänen understands Toas’ needs, but reminds that the building is a kind of historical document.

“In the 1960s and 1970s, large banking groups sought their place in the cityscape with bold new buildings. This is how the banks wanted to be rooted in the city image and thereby stay in people’s minds.”

Independence street the interior of the property has undergone changes, but according to Lyyra-Seppänen, the facade and exterior architecture still show foreboding echoes even of postmodernism, which is rare in Tampere architecture.

“The architectural showiness and boldness of the building comes from interesting shapes, not so much from the building’s mass and height. It’s a landmark-like building that sits well on the site.”