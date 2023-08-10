Sports programming in Colombia for this Thursday, August 10, 2023

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Atlético Nacional vs. Racing and VAR
Jaiver Nieto and Nestor Gomez. TIME
National Athletic vs. Racing and VAR
Copa Libertadores, Copa Colombia and much more.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
ESPN3
10 AM Toronto Masters, round of 16.
ESPN Bonus
1 PM St. Jude Championship, first round.
STAR+
4:45 PM South American Cup, Sao Paulo vs. San Lorenzo.
ESPN4
6:45 PM Copa Libertadores, Olympia vs. flamingo.
ESPN
7 PM Copa Libertadores, Racing Club vs. National Athletic.
DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)
5 PM Copa Sudamericana, LDU Quito vs. nublense.
7 PM Red Bull Bragantino vs. America MG.
8 PM Women’s World Cup, Spain vs. Holland.
WIN SPORTS
6 PM Betplay League, Alianza Petrolera vs. Envigado.
WIN SPORTS+
8:10 PM Colombia Cup, Millionaires vs. Bucaramanga.
SPORTS
