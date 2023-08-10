Thursday, August 10, 2023
Sports programming in Colombia for this Thursday, August 10, 2023

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 10, 2023
in Sports
0
Sports programming in Colombia for this Thursday, August 10, 2023

Atlético Nacional vs. Racing and VAR

Atlético Nacional vs. Racing and VAR

Photo:

Jaiver Nieto and Nestor Gomez. TIME

National Athletic vs. Racing and VAR

Copa Libertadores, Copa Colombia and much more.

ESPN3
10 AM Toronto Masters, round of 16.

ESPN Bonus
1 PM St. Jude Championship, first round.

STAR+
4:45 PM South American Cup, Sao Paulo vs. San Lorenzo.

ESPN4
6:45 PM Copa Libertadores, Olympia vs. flamingo.

ESPN
7 PM Copa Libertadores, Racing Club vs. National Athletic.

DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)
​5 PM Copa Sudamericana, LDU Quito vs. nublense.
7 PM Red Bull Bragantino vs. America MG.
8 PM Women’s World Cup, Spain vs. Holland.

WIN SPORTS
​6 PM Betplay League, Alianza Petrolera vs. Envigado.

WIN SPORTS+
8:10 PM Colombia Cup, Millionaires vs. Bucaramanga.

SPORTS

