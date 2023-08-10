Charles Leclerc, new girlfriend: love and cuddles with Alexandra Saint Mleux in Corsica

Charles Leclerc skids in the corners and it is understandable, Alexandra Saint Mleux, the new girlfriend of the Ferrari driver it turns heads with how beautiful it is. Even more breathtaking with the green bikini that she shows off on the beach. The French Formula 1 champion was paparazzi by the weekly Chi with the girl who has taken her heart for a few months. F1 is on a (short) summer break (it starts again on Sunday 27 August with the Dutch GP) and the champion of the Reds (fifth in the standings of the World Championship with 99 points equal to George Russell and 7 lengths ahead of his teammate, Carlos Sainz) allows himself a holiday in Corsica where he has rented a house with a group of friends: a sea ​​of ​​love between cuddles in the water, kisses, hugs and relaxation on the beach.

Leclerc and his new girlfriend: paparazzi in Corsica with Alexandra Saint Mleux

Since the beginning of the year, gossip has been telling about this love between Charles Leclerc and Alexandra. The Ferrari driver had just returned from a 3-year love story with Charlotte Siné. Now here is the 21-year-old student peeping into his heart. The two started following each other on social media, and the fact that the pilot had increased the privacy of his profile immediately made one suspect that there was something going on. Then a few sightings over the months and now the pair seem to have come out into the open with these holidays in Corsica.

SPORT AND GOSSIP, READ ALSO



Scamacca signs with Atalanta, his sister celebrates and… wins the social derby

Who is Alexandra Saint Mleux, the new girlfriend of Charlse Leclerc

Alexandra Saint Mleux was born in France in 2002, grew up in Monte-Carlo and frequented the same circles as Charles Leclerc. The Ferrari driver’s new girlfriend studied art history in Paris, as well as speaking 4 languages ​​(French, English, Italian and Spanish). She was very active on TikTok: on her page she talked about art and travel but when her gossip put her in the spotlight she closed it. Her personal Instagram profile is private, but she manages another in which the masterpieces of painting are told.

See also MotoGP FP2 GP Austin, double Ducati: 1st Zarco, then Miller. Bagnaia is ninth SPORT AND GOSSIP, READ ALSO



Paola Egonu, photo ‘stolen‘ in the pool: show that blue bikini. “Divah”

Subscribe to the newsletter

