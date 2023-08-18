Sports programming in Colombia for this Friday, August 18, 2023

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich
Bayern play in the Bundesliga.
STAR+
6:15 AM MotoGP, practices for the Austrian GP.
12 M. Tennis, ATP/WTA Cincinnati, Quarterfinals.
1 PM Golf, BMW Championship, Second Round.
1:30 PM Premier League, Nottingham Forest vs. Sheffield United.
2 PM Ligue 1, Metz vs. Olympic Marseille.
2:20 PM Soccer of Spain, Valencia vs. The Palms.
7 PM Argentina Soccer, League Cup, Boca Juniors vs. Platense.
ESPN2
12:20 PM Football from Spain, Mallorca vs. Villarreal.
ESPN
1 PM Bundesliga, Werder Bremen vs. Bayern Munich.
CLARO SPORTS
8:05 PM Mexico Soccer, León vs. Mazatlan.
WIN SPORTS+
3:45 PM Primera B, Real Santander vs. Cortulua.
6 PM Barranquilla vs. Quindío.
8:05 PM Patriots vs. lions.
