Friday, August 18, 2023
Sports programming in Colombia for this Friday, August 18, 2023

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 18, 2023
in Sports
0
Sports programming in Colombia for this Friday, August 18, 2023

Bayern play in the Bundesliga.

STAR+
6:15 AM MotoGP, practices for the Austrian GP.
12 M. Tennis, ATP/WTA Cincinnati, Quarterfinals.
1 PM Golf, BMW Championship, Second Round.
1:30 PM Premier League, Nottingham Forest vs. Sheffield United.
2 PM Ligue 1, Metz vs. Olympic Marseille.
2:20 PM Soccer of Spain, Valencia vs. The Palms.
7 PM Argentina Soccer, League Cup, Boca Juniors vs. Platense.

ESPN2
12:20 PM Football from Spain, Mallorca vs. Villarreal.

ESPN
1 PM Bundesliga, Werder Bremen vs. Bayern Munich.

CLARO SPORTS
​8:05 PM Mexico Soccer, León vs. Mazatlan.

WIN SPORTS+
3:45 PM Primera B, Real Santander vs. Cortulua.
6 PM Barranquilla vs. Quindío.
8:05 PM Patriots vs. lions.

