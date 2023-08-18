Hawaii Wildfires | The head of the rescue operation resigned as a result of heavy criticism

The manager had previously said that he did not regret the decision to leave the emergency sirens off.

In Hawaii Maui Island Rescue Director Herman Andaya has resigned, the local authorities say in their statement.

Maui’s failure to activate emergency sirens as devastating wildfires approach has drawn heavy criticism.

According to a statement from Maui County officials, the mayor Richard Bissen has accepted the resignation request, which took effect immediately.

Andaya said Wednesday that he did not regret the decision to leave Maui’s emergency siren network unactivated as wildfires approached the town of Lahaina of 12,000, which was completely destroyed by the blaze.

“Given the seriousness of the crisis we have faced, I and my team will appoint someone to this key position as soon as possible, after which I will make an announcement,” Bissen assured.

At least 111 people have died in Hawaii’s wildfires. The number of victims is still expected to rise, as not even half of the fire area has been covered yet.