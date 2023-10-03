You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Jude Bellingham
Rodrigo Jiménez. Efe
Jude Bellingham
The date of the group stage of the Champions League captures attention.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
OF
DSports
7:30 pm Copa Sudamericana: Fortaleza vs. Corinthians
ESPN
12:30 pm Champions League: Union Berlin vs. Sporting Braga
2:40 pm Champions League: Napoli vs. real Madrid
7:30 pm Copa Sudamericana: Fortaleza vs. Corinthians
ESPN2
12:30 pm Champions League: Salzburg vs. Real society
2:40 pm Champions League: Inter vs. Benfica
ESPN3
2:40 pm Champions League: PSV vs. Seville
ESPN4
2:40 pm Champions League: Manchester United vs. Galatasaray
Star+
2:20 pm Premier League: Luton Town vs. Burnley
2:40 pm Champions League: Lens vs. Arsenal
2:40 pm Champions League: Copenhagen vs. Bayern Munich
Win Sports
2 pm Basketball: Caribbean vs. coffee growers
8 pm Promotion Tournament: Lions vs. Real Soacha
Win Sports +
4 pm Promotion tournament: Cortuluá vs. Royal Cartagena
More Sports news
OF
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Sports #programming #Tuesday #October