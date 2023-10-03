Security forces have captured 67 suspected terrorists during a maxi-terrorism operation against the PKK across Turkey in which around 13,400 security forces took part, following Sunday’s suicide bombing in Ankara. This was reported by the country’s Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, quoted by Anadolu.

Twelve suspected terrorists were captured in the provinces of Mersin, Van, Sanliurfa, Mardin and Aydin, Yerlikaya said on X. Another 55 were held in operations in 16 provinces. As of 8.30 local time, 466 operations had been carried out in rural areas, he underlined.