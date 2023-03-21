Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Sports programming for this Tuesday, March 21, 2023

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 21, 2023
in Sports
Sports programming for this Tuesday, March 21, 2023


Santa Fe vs. America

Santa Fe vs. America

Photo:

Nestor Gomez – WEATHER

Santa Fe vs. America

Independiente Santa Fe faces Deportivo Cali.

CLARO SPORTS
9:15 AM Tour of Catalonia, second stage.
​10:10 PM Mexico Soccer, Cimarrones vs. celaya.

WIN SPORTS+
5:30 PM Primera B, Atlético vs. Cortulua.
8 PM Colombian soccer, Santa Fe vs. Deportivo Cali.

STAR+
10 AM Masters 1,000 of Miami, first round.
6:30 PM NHL, New York Islanders vs. Toronto Maple Leafs.
9 PM Hockey, Women’s Pro League, Australia vs. Britain.
11:30 PM Men’s Pro League, New Zealand vs. Britain.

