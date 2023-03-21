43-year-old Nicholas was diagnosed with stomach cancer a year and a half ago, but his condition has worsened in recent days. Lloyd Webber (74), became world famous with Broadway musicals like cats, Evita and The Phantom of the Opera, says he is devastated. “We are all praying that Nick will get better. He fights bravely with his indomitable humor, but right now my place is with him and the family.”
The eldest son of Lloyd Webber, who is also a composer, made the music for the BBC drama series, among other things Love, Lies and Records and Grey’s Anatomy. He also regularly worked with his father.
