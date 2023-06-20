Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Sports programming for this Tuesday June 20

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 20, 2023
in Sports
Sports programming for this Tuesday June 20


Miguel Angel Lopez

Miguel Ángel López wins the third stage of the Tour of Colombia.

Miguel Ángel López wins the third stage of the Tour of Colombia.

The friendly of the National Team, the Tour of Colombia and the qualification to the Euro, the highlights.

Snail Channel
1:45 pm Friendly: Germany vs. Colombia.

RCN Channel
10:30 a.m. Tour of Colombia, stage 4.
1:45 pm Friendly: Germany vs. Colombia.

ESPN
1:45 pm Euro 2024 Qualification: Iceland vs. Portugal.

ESPN2
1:45 pm Euro 2024 Qualification: Bulgaria vs. Serbian.

ESPN3
5:30 p.m. Baseball, MLB: Rays vs. Orioles.

WinSports
10:30 a.m. Tour of Colombia, stage 4.

