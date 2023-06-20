Sports programming for this Tuesday June 20

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Miguel Ángel López wins the third stage of the Tour of Colombia.
The friendly of the National Team, the Tour of Colombia and the qualification to the Euro, the highlights.
Snail Channel
1:45 pm Friendly: Germany vs. Colombia.
RCN Channel
10:30 a.m. Tour of Colombia, stage 4.
1:45 pm Friendly: Germany vs. Colombia.
ESPN
1:45 pm Euro 2024 Qualification: Iceland vs. Portugal.
ESPN2
1:45 pm Euro 2024 Qualification: Bulgaria vs. Serbian.
ESPN3
5:30 p.m. Baseball, MLB: Rays vs. Orioles.
WinSports
10:30 a.m. Tour of Colombia, stage 4.
