Tuesday, February 7, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sports programming for this Tuesday, February 7, 2023

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 7, 2023
in Sports
0


close

Rafael Santos Borré

Rafael Santos Borré

Rafael Santos Borre

International football has great matches.

STAR+
12 M. German Cup – Sandhausen vs. Freiburg.
​2:45 PM German Cup – Frankfurt vs. Darmstadt.
7:30 p.m. NHL, Detroit Red Wings vs. Edmonton Oilers.
7:30 PM NBA, New Orleans Pelicans vs. Atlanta Hawks.
10 PM Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves.

See also  Live matches for this Monday, February 21

ESPN
2:30 PM Series A, Salernitana vs. Juventus.
6:45 PM Libertadores Cup, Sport Huancayo (PER) vs. National (PAR).

ESPN2
2:30 PM FA Cup, Sheffield United vs. Wrexham.

CLARO SPORTS
8:05 PM Mexico Soccer, Cancun vs. Atlantean.

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

See also  Former Cruz Azul player would be the one to replace Jorge Sánchez in América

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Sports #programming #Tuesday #February

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Dozens of deaths.. A mysterious outbreak of meningitis in Mexico

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result