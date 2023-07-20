Thursday, July 20, 2023
Sports programming for this Thursday, July 20 in Colombia

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 20, 2023
in Sports
0
Sports programming for this Thursday, July 20 in Colombia

Caicedo, Putellas and Rapinoe

Linda Caicedo, left.

Photo:

Colombian Football Federation, AFP and EFE

Linda Caicedo, left.

The Women’s World Cup, the Tour de France, the Hopman Cup and more.

ESPN
7 AM Cycling, Tour de France, stage 18.

CLARO SPORTS
9 AM Tennis, Hopman Cup.

ESPN3
10 AM Men’s Volleyball, Nations League, Japan vs. Slovenia.
12:50 AM Poland vs. Brazil.

ESPN2
11 AM Golf, The Open Championship, First Round.
6:45 PM South American Cup, Tigre vs. Freedom.

DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)
5 AM Women’s World Cup, Australia vs. Ireland.
​5 PM South American Cup, Audax Italiano vs. nublense.
9:30 PM Women’s World Cup, Nigeria vs. Canada.

WIN SPORTS+
4 PM Promotion Tournament, Orsomarso vs. cucuta

More news

SPORTS

