Sports programming for this Thursday, July 20 in Colombia

Linda Caicedo, left.
Colombian Football Federation, AFP and EFE
Linda Caicedo, left.
The Women’s World Cup, the Tour de France, the Hopman Cup and more.
ESPN
7 AM Cycling, Tour de France, stage 18.
CLARO SPORTS
9 AM Tennis, Hopman Cup.
ESPN3
10 AM Men’s Volleyball, Nations League, Japan vs. Slovenia.
12:50 AM Poland vs. Brazil.
ESPN2
11 AM Golf, The Open Championship, First Round.
6:45 PM South American Cup, Tigre vs. Freedom.
DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)
5 AM Women’s World Cup, Australia vs. Ireland.
5 PM South American Cup, Audax Italiano vs. nublense.
9:30 PM Women’s World Cup, Nigeria vs. Canada.
WIN SPORTS+
4 PM Promotion Tournament, Orsomarso vs. cucuta
SPORTS
