The grain deal has never enjoyed support in Russia, and its termination is long overdue. Valery Fedorov, director general of the All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM), said this in an interview with Izvestia.

“The grain deal in Russia has never enjoyed support. Our agricultural producers were very negative about it, and they directly said that we are helping the Ukrainians to export their grain, but this is not profitable for us, because we are competitors with Ukraine in terms of grain — both they and we are powerful grain-producing exporting powers. And the more they buy Ukrainian grain, the less they buy Russian. We had a great harvest last year, last year all the elevators were full, there was nowhere to go,” said Valery Fedorov.

He recalled that the main grain went to the West, while the poor countries did not receive much.

“Such a unilateral deal was political in nature and, by and large, did not justify Russia’s calculations. Therefore, the fact that it is finally finished is long overdue,” he said.

Earlier, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that from July 18, the grain deal ceases to operate. Some of the agreements on the part of the partners in the deal have not been fulfilled so far, he pointed out.

