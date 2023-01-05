Thursday, January 5, 2023
Sports programming for this Thursday, January 5

January 5, 2023
The Premier League and the Copa del Rey steal the limelight.

ESPN
3 PM Premier League, Chelsea vs. Manchester City.

DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)
​10 AM Copa del Rey, Nástic vs. Osasuna.
3 PM Eldense vs. Athletic Bilbao Club.

STAR+
12 M. Soccer of Turkey, Trabzonspor vs. Giresunspor.
6:30 PM NHL, St. Louis Blues vs. New Jersey Devils.

CLARO SPORTS
8 PM NCAA, Washington State vs. Arizona State.

