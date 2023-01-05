Parties | Yle’s support survey: Basic Finns the second largest party, Sdp third

The support of basic Finns increased by 1.9 percentage points from Yle’s previous measurement to 19.3 percent. Sdp’s support decreased by 0.1 percentage points to 18.8 percent.

Basic Finns has risen to Ylen’s support measurement as the second largest party, after the prime minister’s party Sdp.

The coalition continues to be the largest in Yle’s measurement with its support of 23.0 percent. Its support decreased by one percentage point from the previous measurement.

Support for the city center, which had been in a sharp decline, improved from the previous support survey. It rose by 1.9 percentage points and is now 10.9 in Yle’s measurement.

The support of the Greens decreased by 0.1 percentage points and is now 9.6 percent. The support of the Left Alliance decreased by 0.3 percentage points and is now 8.6 percent. RKP’s support is 4 percent, Christian Democrats 2.9 percent and Liike Nyt 1.3 percent. All of them fell in favor. The Christian Democrats had a decrease of 1.1 percentage points.