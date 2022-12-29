Thursday, December 29, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sports programming for this Thursday, December 29

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 29, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Falcao Garcia

Falcao Garcia

Falcao garcia

Radamel Falcao García returns to the ring. The NBA has action.

See also  10 top scorers in National Teams

STAR+
12:50 pm: France soccer, Reims vs. Rennes. 12:55 pm: Spanish soccer, Betis vs. Athletic Bilbao. 2:45 p.m.: Championship, Millwall vs. bristol city
2:50 p.m. m.; France soccer, Olympique Marseille vs. Toulouse. 2:50 p.m.: Nice vs. Lens. 3:15 pm: Championship, Blackpool vs. Sheffield United. 3:50 pm: Spanish soccer, Atlético de Madrid vs. Elche

nba
channel 675
7 p.m.: Cavaliers vs. pacers

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Sports #programming #Thursday #December

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Summary 2022: "The Ice Age" without Scrat, the lawsuit that broke the hearts of fans

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result