At the beginning of this 2022, fans of “The Ice Age” got a big surprise when they learned that Scrat, the squirrel, would no longer be part of the franchise. Beyond no longer belonging to the cast by study decision, everything was due to a lawsuit that Ivy ‘Supersonic’ Silberstein interposed. The artist accused the production company Blue Sky Studios, then under the Disney signature, of appropriating her creation.

Through her Twitter account, the cartoonist shared a note that BlackBook made her in 2011, where she explains how she created the character. “Create Scrat in May 1999. It was the union of a squirrel/rat, an animal that I saw once in a park. So too, I gave life to his family: Crat, Sqrat and Sqroon. The company fought with me over two of them at the trademark office and lost,” he said.

Ivy “Supersonic” Silberstein was able to regain authorship of the squirrel Scrat from Ice Age. Photo: Composition/Disney/@IWantJustice

After 20 years of a legal battle, Ivy ‘Supersonic’ revealed that on January 28, 2022, the US court recognized her as the creator of Scrat. The lawsuit that started against Blue Sky Studios, then a subsidiary of Fox, but which after the purchase of Disney went to ‘The House of Mouse’, was over. Following an agreement, she is now recognized as the sole author.

“Thank you @WaltDisneyCo @abigaildisney for respecting my trademarks and Sqrat, which I created on May 19, 1999. It’s been 20 years since March 2, 2002, the release date of the first film. It has been a fight, I won! ”, The artist published on her official Twitter account.

Ivy Supersonic won against Disney and has been recognized as the author of Scrat, a character from Ice Age. Photo: @IWantJustice

Scrat’s last appearance in “Ice Age”

Scrat is one of the favorite characters of “Ice Age”. Fans awaited his return to the franchise. Photo: Disney Plus

Without the viralization of Ivy Silberstein’s story, fans were concerned when they did not see Scrat in “Ice Age: The Adventures of Buck”, the sixth film in the franchise, which arrived on January 28 on Disney Plus.

After the lawsuit was made known, the brand did not give further details, but shared in its streaming “The Adventures of Scrat”, different shorts where his stage as a father was explored, after meeting a baby squirrel. This is his last appearance in the series.