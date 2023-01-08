Sports programming for this Sunday, January 8, 2023

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
James Rodríguez and Falcao García play in Europe.
January 7, 2023, 10:30 PM
STAR+
7:30 AM Belgian Soccer, Bruges vs. Genk.
8:30 AM FA Cup, Bristol City vs. SwanseaCity.
9:30 a.m. Eredivisie, Nijmegen vs. Ajax.
10 AM Serie A, Lazio vs. Empoli.
10 AM Greece Soccer, Volos vs. Olympiacos.
10 AM FA Cup, Caridff City vs. LeedsUnited.
12 M. Soccer of Turkey, Fenerbahce vs. Galatasaray.
ESPN
9 AM Soccer of Spain, Almería vs. Real society.
12:30 PM FA Cup, Manchester City vs. Chelsea.
4 PM Soccer from Spain, Atlético de Madrid vs. Barcelona.
ESPN3
1 PM Serie A, Sampdoria vs. Naples.
ESPN2
1:20 PM Soccer of Spain, Sevilla vs. Getafe.
3:30 PM Serie A, Milan vs. Rome.
ESPN Bonus
9 PM NFL, Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions.
DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)
10:15 AM Soccer from Spain, Rayo Vallecano vs. Real Betis.
2:45 PM French Cup, Lille vs. Troyes.
January 7, 2023, 10:30 PM
