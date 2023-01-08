Sunday, January 8, 2023
Sports programming for this Sunday, January 8, 2023

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 8, 2023
in Sports
James Rodríguez and Falcao García play in Europe.

STAR+

7:30 AM Belgian Soccer, Bruges vs. Genk.

8:30 AM FA Cup, Bristol City vs. SwanseaCity.

9:30 a.m. Eredivisie, Nijmegen vs. Ajax.

10 AM Serie A, Lazio vs. Empoli.

10 AM Greece Soccer, Volos vs. Olympiacos.

10 AM FA Cup, Caridff City vs. LeedsUnited.

12 M. Soccer of Turkey, Fenerbahce vs. Galatasaray.

ESPN

9 AM Soccer of Spain, Almería vs. Real society.

12:30 PM FA Cup, Manchester City vs. Chelsea.

4 PM Soccer from Spain, Atlético de Madrid vs. Barcelona.

ESPN3

1 PM Serie A, Sampdoria vs. Naples.

ESPN2

1:20 PM Soccer of Spain, Sevilla vs. Getafe.

3:30 PM Serie A, Milan vs. Rome.


ESPN Bonus

9 PM NFL, Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions.

DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)

10:15 AM Soccer from Spain, Rayo Vallecano vs. Real Betis.

2:45 PM French Cup, Lille vs. Troyes.

See also  James Dozier: "The BR wanted to convert me, I replied: you forget it. I still go to see the Nocs "

