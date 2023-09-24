Mexico City.- The Blue Cross Machine has not hit bottom to date. Since lifting the Liga MX title, in the Closing Guardians 2021it is two years and months later that the bad results have overshadowed the greatness of the La Noria club.

The wrong decisions of the managers have caused that team that raised the ninth, little by little, began to dismantle until it became a team that has stopped being competitive, to such a degree that it does not weigh the Aztec stadium and his fans are upset for not respecting the name of the institution.

This Sunday, in the midst of the errors on the field of play, the now team of Joaquin Moreno suffered his sixth defeat in the Opening 2023 against Roosters of Querétaro (1-3)causing loud boos from the few fans who came to support the cement team.

Cruz Azul lost against Querétaro in the Azteca

The current Cruz Azul crisis can only be blamed on the players and also the leaders. So much so that Javier Alarcon, Imagen Television journalistpointed to Victor Velazquez and Jaime Ordiales as the causes of this apocalypse.

Javier Alarcón’s publication about Cruz Azul

“Everything changes except Blue Cross. Thanks to (Victor) Velázquez and (Jaime) Ordiales, this is getting worse. Outdated, arrogant and incompetent leaders. And they still get angry at criticism. Cynical and shameless,” he lashed out on his account. Twitter.

Blue Cross It is in the penultimate position of the general table with five points, with a balance of one won, two tied and six lost. Their next game will be against the leader, Atlético de San Luiswithin the framework of day ten.

