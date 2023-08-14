Monday, August 14, 2023
Sports programming for this Monday, August 14, 2023

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 14, 2023
in Sports
0
Sports programming for this Monday, August 14, 2023

Manchester Utd

Manchester United, to the final.

Manchester United, to the final.

Manchester United plays this Monday.

ESPN3
10 AM Tennis, Cincinnati Masters, first round.

ESPN2
12:20 PM Soccer of Spain, Cádiz vs. Alaves.

STAR+
2 PM Premier League, Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton.
5 PM Brasileirao, Palmeiras vs. Cruzeiro.
7 PM RB Bragantino vs. Vasco da Gama.

DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)
2:30 PM Football from Spain, Atlético de Madrid vs. Grenada CF.

ESPN Bonus
6 PM Baseball, MLB, Atlanta Braves vs. NY Mets.

WIN SPORTS
​7:40 PM Colombian soccer, Boyacá Chicó vs. Union Magdalena.

WIN SPORTS+
4 PM First B, Orsomarso vs. rangers.

