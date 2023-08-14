One of the participants of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ who has surprised viewers is ale fuller. The young actress from ‘VBQ’ qualified as the second finalist of the Latina cooking reality show after defeating Mauricio Mesones. On Saturday August 12, she faced Natalia Salasbut failed to convince Giacomo Bocchio, Nelly Rossinelli and Javier Masías to be crowned the winner of the second season. She knows a little more about George Fuller’s daughter and when she will marry her boyfriend Francesco Balbi.

How tall is Alessandra Fuller?

Alessandra Fuller, better known as Ale Fuller, has participated in different national productions, such as ‘Ven baila quinceañera’, ‘Lalola’, ‘Sugar en aprietos’ and ‘A tu lado’.

Alessandra Fuller real height revealed according to the resume of a well-known producer.

George Fuller’s daughter has an average height for Peruvian women. She is 1.60 meters tall, according to the resume presented by Tondero Producciones.

When does Ale Fuller marry her boyfriend, Francesco Balbi?

Ale Fuller surprised all her followers by announcing that she would marry her boyfriend Francesco Balbi. The couple got engaged in February of this year in the city of Paris, France.

According to the actress in an interview on the “Love and Fire” program, she would be saying yes to her boyfriend in November. “We got married in November of this year (2023). We’re flying, stepping on the gas, but alright“Ale Fuller said.

How old is Ale Fuller?

Ale Fuller is 28 years old, since she was born on January 29, 1995. Likewise, the influencer started very young in the artistic world. One of the programs for which she is best remembered is the soap opera “Come dance, quinceañera.”

