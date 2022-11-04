Friday, November 4, 2022
Sports programming for this Friday, November 4

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 4, 2022
in Sports
The Paris Masters 1000 and the NBA steal the spotlight.

ESPN3
8 AM Tennis, Paris Masters 1000.
1:30 PM Tennis, Paris Masters 1000.

DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)
3 PM Soccer of Spain, Girona vs. Bilbao Athletic Club.

ESPN2
2:20 p.m. Bundesliga, Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Stuttgart.
7 PM MLB, Houston Astros vs. Philadelphia Phillies.

Extra EXPN
2:30 p.m. Series A, Udinese vs. Lecce.

STAR+
2:50 PM Ligue 1, Troyes vs. Help.
6 PM NHL, Carolina Hurricanes vs. Buffalo Sabers.
10:20 PM Rugby – Women’s World Cup 2022 – Semifinal #1.

ESPN3
6:30 p.m. NBA, Boston Celtics vs. Chicago Bulls.
9 p.m. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks.

