Sports programming for this Friday, November 4

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Steph Curry, the lethal shooter who transformed basketball
Steph Curry, the lethal shooter who transformed basketball
The Paris Masters 1000 and the NBA steal the spotlight.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
November 03, 2022, 10:07 PM
ESPN3
8 AM Tennis, Paris Masters 1000.
1:30 PM Tennis, Paris Masters 1000.
DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)
3 PM Soccer of Spain, Girona vs. Bilbao Athletic Club.
ESPN2
2:20 p.m. Bundesliga, Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Stuttgart.
7 PM MLB, Houston Astros vs. Philadelphia Phillies.
Extra EXPN
2:30 p.m. Series A, Udinese vs. Lecce.
STAR+
2:50 PM Ligue 1, Troyes vs. Help.
6 PM NHL, Carolina Hurricanes vs. Buffalo Sabers.
10:20 PM Rugby – Women’s World Cup 2022 – Semifinal #1.
ESPN3
6:30 p.m. NBA, Boston Celtics vs. Chicago Bulls.
9 p.m. Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Milwaukee Bucks.
SPORTS
November 03, 2022, 10:07 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Sports #programming #Friday #November
Leave a Reply