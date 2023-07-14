Sports programming for this Friday, July 14, 2023

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Miami Heat
Miami Heat
NBA Summer League, Wimbledon and Tour de France action
STAR+
7 AM Rugby U20 World Cup, Wales vs. Australia.
7:30 a.m. Fiji vs. Argentina.
11 AM Friendly, Everton vs. Stade Nyonnais.
ESPN3
6:30 AM Golf, Genesis Scottish Open, Second Round.
12:50 PM Friendly, Sevilla vs. Cordova.
7:30 PM NBA Summer League, Detroit Pistons vs. san antonio spurs
ESPN
7 AM Cycling, Tour de France, stage 13.
ESPN2
7:30 AM Wimbledon, men’s semifinals.
8 PM NBA Summer League – Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat
#Sports #programming #Friday #July
