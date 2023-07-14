Friday, July 14, 2023
Sports programming for this Friday, July 14, 2023

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 14, 2023
in Sports
0
Sports programming for this Friday, July 14, 2023

NBA Summer League, Wimbledon and Tour de France action

STAR+
​7 AM Rugby U20 World Cup, Wales vs. Australia.
7:30 a.m. Fiji vs. Argentina.
11 AM Friendly, Everton vs. Stade Nyonnais.

ESPN3
6:30 AM Golf, Genesis Scottish Open, Second Round.
12:50 PM Friendly, Sevilla vs. Cordova.
7:30 PM NBA Summer League, Detroit Pistons vs. san antonio spurs

ESPN
7 AM Cycling, Tour de France, stage 13.

ESPN2
7:30 AM Wimbledon, men’s semifinals.
8 PM NBA Summer League – Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat

SPORTS

Controversy over prizes for the Colombian Soccer and Indoor Soccer Teams

