The CDU leader demands that the Bundeswehr must once again take a place in the middle of society. Friedrich Merz also wants to remove clauses that prohibit military research at universities.

Dhe CDU chairman Friedrich Merz demands free access for the Bundeswehr to schools and research capacities at universities. “The Bundeswehr has to take a place in the middle of society again,” said the parliamentary group leader of the Union to the newspapers of the Bayern media group. This also includes “unhindered access” to the schools. Merz added: “So-called civil clauses that prohibit military research at universities should be lifted. That is no longer up to date.” Civil clauses prohibit military research or the acquisition of corresponding third-party funds.

Once again, Merz accused the coalition of SPD, Greens and FDP of not solving Germany’s problems and thus benefiting the AfD. “But as long as the traffic light does not make any effective efforts, for example to really limit illegal migration, to decide on a reliable framework in economic and energy policy or to make support and demands the core of social policy, the AfD will remain strong,” said he.

At the same time, he rejected accusations of overstraining the issue of migration and thereby benefiting the AfD itself. Anyone who calls a problem by its name is not responsible for its origin. “We have to keep our tone decent and offer solutions to the matter – I claim both for myself and my group,” said Merz. “But it doesn’t help to defame everyone who has a different opinion than the federal government as “right-wing”. This argumentation pattern promotes disenchantment with politics and drives people even more into the arms of this party.”