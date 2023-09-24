Sunday, September 24, 2023
Sports programming for Sunday, September 24

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 24, 2023
in Sports
Sports programming for Sunday, September 24

WIN SPORTS +
4 pm: Colombian soccer, Envigado vs. Millionaires
6:10 pm: Santa Fe vs. Pereira
8:20 pm: Junior vs. Tolima

DIRECTV
9:15 am: Spanish soccer, Rayo Vallecano vs. Villarreal
2 pm: Atlético de Madrid vs. real Madrid

ESPN
5:30 am: Italian soccer, Empoli vs. Inter
8 am: England football, Arsenal vs. Tottenham
5 pm: Argentina soccer, Banfield vs. River Plate

ESPN 2
8 am: Italian soccer, Atalanta vs. Cagliari
1:45 pm: France football, PSG vs. Marseilles

STAR+
5 am: Berlin Marathon
8 am: England football, Liverpool vs. West Ham
8.m.: Chelsea vs. Aston Villa
1:45 pm: Italian soccer, Torino vs. Rome

ESPN 3
7:20 am: Volleyball Pre-Olympic, Thailand vs. Colombia
2 pm: Laver Cup of Tennis

ESPN 4
6 pm: Major League Baseball, Dodgers vs. Giants

