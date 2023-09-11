Monday, September 11, 2023
Sports programming for Monday, September 11

September 11, 2023
Sports programming for Monday, September 11

Colombian soccer, Major Leagues and NFL.

WIN SPORTS +
4 pm: Colombian soccer, Envigado vs. Eagles
6:15 pm: Huila vs. Tolima
8:30 pm: Bucaramanga vs. Oil Alliance

ESPN
11 am: Euro Cup qualifiers, Armenia vs. Croatia
1:45 pm: Portugal vs. Luxembourg

STAR+
1:45 pm: Euro Cup qualifiers, Iceland vs. Bosnia
1:45 pm: Slovakia vs. Leichtenstein

TYC
1:40 pm: Argentina soccer, Nueva Chicago vs. Patronage

ESPN 3
6 pm: Major League Baseball, Red Sox vs. Yankees
ESPN 2
7 pm: NFL, New York vs. buffalo

Sports

