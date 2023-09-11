Local officials said that rescue personnel are racing against time to find survivors and retrieve bodies from under the rubble, while facing some difficulties.

They pointed out that these difficulties are evident in the rugged roads leading to small rural towns.

Most of these areas are located over mountainous terrain.

The strong earthquake damaged the mountains and caused their rocks to fall on the roads leading to the towns.

Access to rural areas has become difficult, or almost impossible, due to roads cut off or damaged by huge boulders, weighing tens of tons.

Rescue teams were forced to resort to helicopters to break the isolation of these towns and provide urgent aid to those in need.

This obstacle also faced volunteers and civil society organizations, which mobilized all their capabilities to provide basic food supplies and tents to the residents of the affected areas.

It is noteworthy that the provisional death toll remains stable at 2,122 people as of 7:30 pm Sunday (18:30 GMT), according to the Ministry of Interior, and the number of wounded is 2,421.

The largest death toll was recorded in Al Haouz Province (1,351), south of Marrakesh, where the epicenter of the earthquake was located.

The Ministry of Interior confirmed that the authorities “continue their efforts to rescue and evacuate the wounded, care for the injured victims, and mobilize all necessary capabilities to address the effects of this painful tragedy.”