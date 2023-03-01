“Provocative protest and serious allegations about the fourth official”, these are the reasons for the stop inflicted on the Roma coach after his expulsion in the match against Cremonese

Two-match disqualification for José Mourinho, with a fine of 10,000 euros. This is the decision of the Serie A sports judge, after the expulsion of the Roma coach yesterday in the match against Cremonese.

the motivation — “Disqualification for two actual days of competition and a fine of 10 thousand euros – reads the sports judge’s press release – for having vehemently and provocatively protested an arbitration decision in the 2nd minute of the second half, reiterating this behavior at the time of the expulsion: to also have at the end of the match, entering, even if authorized, in the referee dressing room addressed to the Fourth Official, seriously offensive expressions and inferences”.

the other decisions — These are the other decisions of the Sports Judge: Mario Rui of Napoli was disqualified for two days “for having, in the 22nd minute, after falling to the ground following a normal game tackle, with the ball far away, voluntarily hit with a kick a player from the opposing team in the groin.” The Portuguese left-back will miss the matches against Lazio and Atalanta. The judge detained nine other players for a day: they are Baschirotto (Lecce), Berardi (Sassuolo), Casale (Lazio), Leao and Krunic (Milan), Ehizibue (Udinese), Ferrari (Cremonese), Gabbiadini (Sampdoria) and Ricci (Turin). See also The 5 ways to stop Lionel Messi according to The Athletic website

March 1, 2023

