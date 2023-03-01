With the rise of online trading, many brokers have emerged, offering various services and features to traders. One of these brokers is Torobase, a global online trading platform that claims to provide low spreads, fast execution, high leverage, and secure trading accounts. In this article, we will review Torobase to determine if it is a legit broker.

Online Trading with Torobase

Torobase offers global online trading with low spreads and fast execution. Traders can access a variety of exchange markets through the platform, including forex and crypto trading. The broker also offers high leverage, which allows traders to use larger amounts for trading. Additionally, the platform is optimised for algorithmic trading, making it ideal for professional traders.

Torobase Open API

Torobase provides a modern platform with Open API, which allows traders to use automated robots and advanced algorithmic trading. Unlike other brokers that offer outdated platforms, Torobase offers Open API, which is more suitable for algorithmic trading. Moreover, the platform is accessible from any device, and traders can add or withdraw funds at any time using various payment methods, including credit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and bank transfer.

High Leverage and No Fees

Torobase offers leverage of up to 3000x, which means traders can increase their trading power without incurring extra charges. Additionally, the broker does not charge trading commissions, and there are no hidden fees. Torobase earns its profits from the spread, which is the difference between the buying price (ask) and selling price (bid).

Easy Registration

Becoming a trader on Torobase is easy and straightforward. Traders can register online for a free trading account, fund their account, and start trading on global exchange markets.

Crypto-Based Trading Account

One of the unique features of Torobase is its crypto-based trading account, which allows traders to receive their profits in crypto. This feature provides more security and privacy.

Try Demo First

Before trading live, Torobase offers a demo account that provides all the functions of a live account, but with demo money only. This allows traders to practice their strategies before investing real money.

Secured by 2-Factor Authentication

Torobase ensures the security of its accounts by using 2-factor authentication. This means that traders need to confirm their withdrawal requests with a verification code sent to their email address.

Why Choose Torobase?

There are several reasons why traders might choose Torobase as their broker. Firstly, the platform offers a crypto-based trading account, which provides more security and privacy. Secondly, Torobase provides a modern platform with Open API, making it ideal for algorithmic trading. Thirdly, the broker offers high leverage and does not charge trading commissions or hidden fees. Finally, Torobase ensures the security of its accounts with 2-factor authentication.

Conclusion: Is Torobase a Legit Broker?

Based on our review, Torobase appears to be a legit broker that provides traders with a modern platform, high leverage, and secure trading accounts. The broker’s crypto-based trading account and Open API platform make it an ideal choice for algorithmic traders. Moreover, Torobase does not charge trading commissions and offers low spreads.