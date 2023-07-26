Colombia debuted with a 2-0 victory against South Korea, a triumph for the historic goalscorer Catalina Usme and the promising soccer player Lina Caicedo. In Group F, Brazil prevails with a 4-0 win against Panama. And in Group A, the Philippines earned their first World Cup victory by opening the scoring 1-0 against New Zealand. In this edition of Diario del Mundial we analyze with our special envoy in Australia, Stephanía Montero, and in our study with Paula Fresneda.

#Sports #Colombia #stands #firm #Philippines #obtains #World #Cup #victory