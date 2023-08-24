Further, always further – the beat in competitive sports is relentless, especially in athletics. The German team psychologist warns to take breaks: “Otherwise it will break you.”

Dhe athletes reach their limits physically and mentally,” warns Tanja Damaske. She is the psychologist of the German team at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest. “Especially in athletics,” she says, “many fell into a hole after the Olympic Games in Tokyo. But they couldn’t afford this hole. It continued with the World Championships from Eugene and the European Championships from Munich. That drained a lot of people.”

In January 2022, the sprinter Gina Lückenkemper posted on Instagram: “Burn-out in competitive sports? Does such a thing even exist?” And further: “Burnout is a generic term for certain types of personal crises that occur as a reaction to constant stress and overwork at work. And like everyone else, a competitive athlete is not immune to it.” More than 200,000 followers of the athlete saw the message, but she was supposed to address her friend and Chemnitz training partner Rebekka Haase, to whom neither the trainer nor the family got through.