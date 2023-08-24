Let’s go back to the myth of Dragon Ball for a new C18 cosplay (or Android 18) by elia.ferywhich this time however has something special, given that the swimsuit in which it is presented is a peculiar summer interpretation of the character created by Akira Toriyama.

We have already seen the cosplayer in question grappling with various characters from the world of Dragon Ball, so much so that she can easily be considered a specialist in the field, but in this case it is ainterpretation rather personal of one of the most popular subjects by cosplayers.

Given the current summer, it seems appropriate to offer this version of the C18, which appears to have a swimming suit perfectly in line with the tradition of the Turtle school, given the symbol present and the color of the outfit, as well as the scenery.

In fact, the photomontage places C18 near the mythical Kame Housethe house of Master Roshi which is the base of operations for part of the long history of the manga / anime and, this too, fits particularly well with the summer scenario, given the tropical setting.

In short, it is not exactly a canonical reproduction of C18 but it is decidedly successful and also appropriate for the period in question, with a well-finished costume and the typical blonde hair perfectly taken from the classic Dragon Ball tradition.

