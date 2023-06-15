Sports | A Finnish base jumper died in Italy

An experienced 32-year-old skydiver and base jumper died in the Dolomites on Wednesday.

32 years old a Finnish base jumper has died in the Dolomites of northeastern Italy, the Finnish Base Association said on Thursday.

The fatal accident happened on Wednesday afternoon. Local rescue authorities found the jumper dead on the ground.

The dead jumper is described as an experienced skydiver and base jumper. He was wearing a flight suit during his fatal jump.

The local authorities are investigating the causes of the accident.

Wednesday The accident is not the only fatal base jumping accident that happened in the Dolomites in June.

British newspaper The Times reported the death of a 65-year-old British man in Val Tramontina at the beginning of June. A man wearing a flight suit had fallen a distance of 400 meters.