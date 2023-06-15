Volume fell 1.6% from March, seasonally adjusted; in the year, the sector had an accumulated increase of 4.8%

The services sector fell 1.6% in April from the previous month, in a seasonally adjusted comparison. O IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) released the result this Thursday (June 15, 2023). Here’s the full of the report (3 MB).

The fall recorded in April was the biggest for the month since 2020, when it retreated 10.9%, in the covid-19 pandemic.

The services sector retreated in April after having grown for 2 consecutive months and accumulated a high of 2.1% from February to March. The activity level is 10.5% above the February 2020 level, pre-covid-19 pandemic and 2.9% below the historical record in December 2022.

Compared to April 2022, volume advanced 2.7%, which represents the 26th positive rate in a row. The sector accumulates an increase of 4.8% in the year and 6.8% in 12 months, the lowest result in this type of survey since August 2021 (5.1%). That is, the recovery of services is losing strength.

According to the IBGE, there was a decrease in 4 of the 5 activities surveyed. Read:

Transport sector (-4.4%);

Information and communication services (-1%);

Administrative and complementary professional services (-0.6%);

Other services (-1.1%).

The only area that grew in April was services provided to families.