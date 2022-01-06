Emery trusts his new pearl: Jackson, on stage

Those chosen by Unai Emery: Rulli; Pedraza, Pau Torres, Raúl Albiol, Mario Gaspar; Capoue, Trigueros, Moi Gómez, Alberto Moreno; Dani Raba, Nicolas Jackson.

Nicolas Jackson, who warmed up against Alavés and He already played minutes against Levante, makes his debut as a starter at Villarreal. The attacker, who stands out for his power and overflow, last season, was on loan at Mirandés. Is the great novelty of the yellow eleven, who also thinks about his commitment against Atlético. Parejo and Foyth, who return with the team, will wait on the bench. Like Gerard.

Substitutes: Iker Álvarez, Jorgensen, Parejo, Gerard, Foyth, Iborra, Estupiñán, Iosifov, Lanchi, Carlo and Pacheco.

As to follow: Gerard Moreno. It is a system unto itself. It has completely changed the face of the team. The numbers speak: in his last four league games, he has scored seven goals and one assist, including three straight doubles. In the Cup, with 29 minutes against Victoria, it has also had time to debut. In an emergency, you will be the first to be called.

Low: Paco Alcácer, Francis Coquelin, Rubén Peña (injuries).