Andrea Nicole returned to social media after the experience of Men and Women. The girl was the first trans tronist in the history of the program, Maria De Filippi has always told her story with pride and welcomed her into the program with a lot of love.

But she too, as well as other former tronista, has violated the rules of the program by seeing Ciprian the evening before the choice without letting the editorial staff know.

Ciprian was then his choice, but Gianni Sperti and Tina Cipollari did not take the situation well and strongly criticized the girl and now she replied:

Gianni and Tina? Everyone is free to think what he wants, respecting the person in front of him. I don’t know if there is a way to make them change their minds. Have I regretted what we have done? In hindsight they would do a lot of things differently and sometimes even better. The truth is, the moment you receive such a great and unexpected display of love, you leave everything aside. The heart wins over reason and you see nothing but the man you love.

But Maria De Filippi is also there left bad: “I know that Maria was upset because like everyone else she expected a different ending. Even after what happened, in the last episode, she still held out her hand to me.“

Andrea Nicole also explained that now things with Ciprian are going very well: