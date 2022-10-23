Marcelo Gallardo led his last official match as River coach and it couldn’t be just another match. A River with no chances visited the Racing field, which was fighting for the championship hand in hand against Boca.
There was a lot of speculation in the previous one and many fans wanted the team to give up the points to ruin the tournament for Boca. In a movie ending, the Millionaire ended up beating the Academy 2-1 and handed the eternal rival on a platter.
El Muñeco lived the game with great intensity and showed that the result did not matter to him. He wanted to say goodbye winning, going to the front and being a winning team as throughout the cycle.
Dignifying the profession, silencing the mouths of all those who thought they were going to go backwards and showing that football is not as dirty a place as many would have us believe. Gallardo was critical of the Argentine soccer system so many times that his last legacy could not be that of handing over the game to a rival.
Did it cost a title for Boca? It is true, but that is what has to differentiate you when you aspire to be great. When in many years the cycle of the Doll is spoken of,This consecration of the Xeneize will be anecdotal, but it must leave a mark that is eternal.
River, like Independiente, chose to go forward and give everything to win. Although many fans do not like it, it is what is good and it is what should happen in our football Argentinian.
Those who complain are the same ones who are usually bothered by acts of corruption, by seeing a tainted tournament and by the various shortcomings of the system. Today soccer won and Marcelo Gallardo was able to leave his last mark on our beloved league.
related links
More River news
More news from Boca
More news from Boca
More Argentine soccer news
#Sporting #dignity #honor #face #speculation #Marcelo #Gallardos #lesson
Leave a Reply