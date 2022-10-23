Auxiliary line of the president in the debates for president, priest went to the house of a former deputy in RJ to negotiate surrender

The candidate defeated for the Presidency of the Republic by the PTB, Father Kelmonwent to Roberto Jefferson’s condominium this Sunday (23.Oct.2022), in Comendador Levy Gasparian (RJ), to negotiate the surrender of the former deputy.

Jefferson turned himself in around 7 pm after resisting the arrest order issued by STF (Federal Supreme Court) Minister Alexandre de Moraes and throwing and throwing stun grenades at PF (Federal Police) agents. Two were injured.

In videos posted on social media, Kelmon appears delivering a rifle and another unidentified object to PF agents through the gate of the house next to Gamonal Shepherdhis deputy on the presidential ticket, and 6 other people.

Watch the moment Father Kelmon delivers the weapons (1min44s):

Father Kelmon ran for the Plateau for the PTB after the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) barred Jefferson’s candidacy by the Clean Record Law, on September 1 – he was deputy on the ex-deputy’s ticket. He finished the contest in 7th place, with 81,129 votes (0.07%). Didn’t make it to the 2nd round.

During the debates for president, Kelmon, who is a priest of the Catholic Apostolic Orthodox Church of Peru, acted as the president’s auxiliary line Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Read below what was published by Power 360.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

STF Minister Alexandre de Moraes ordered this Sunday (Oct 23) the arrest of Roberto Jefferson in Comandador Levy Gasparian (RJ), a municipality 142 km from Rio de Janeiro. He has been under house arrest since January 2022 – he was arrested on August 13, 2021 by order of Moraes after making attacks on ministers of the Court.



Google Maps Roberto Jefferson lives in Comendador Levy Gasparian, RJ. The city of 8,576 inhabitants (2020 data) is about 140 km from the state capital

Roberto Jefferson said he reacted to shots when the Federal Police arrived at his house to arrest him.

The arrest warrant followed a video posted by Jefferson’s daughter, also former federal deputy Cristiane Brasil (PTB), in your profile on twitter.

In it, the PTB member calls STF Minister Cármen Lúcia de “Blair Witch”in reference to the Horror Movie released in 1999, and “Carmen Lucifer”. The offenses were made by alleged “Censorship of Young Pan”. However, the allusion is incorrect.

The episode that the ex-deputy reports, in which the minister claims to be “against censorship”, took place in the trial in which the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), with the judge’s favorable vote, barred the exhibition of a documentary by the producer Brasil Paralelo. Learn more in this reportage.