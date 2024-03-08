This Friday the world celebrates International Women's Day and football has not escaped this special date, although in Spain there is controversy.

Small groups of Afghan women organized demonstrations to commemorate the Day in private spaces on Friday, fearing repression. The Taliban, since returning to power in August 2021, have imposed an ultra-strict interpretation of Islam and women are the most affected by these restrictions, described by the UN as “gender apartheid.”

The video

Women have been expelled from public life, they cannot travel without being accompanied by a man from their family or access certain jobs. They also do not have access to secondary or university education, nor to parks, fairs or gyms.

A handful of women in several provinces gathered to demand an end to these restrictions, according to group activists Purple Saturdays, who protests against the restrictions imposed by the Taliban government on women.

The difficult issue is seen in Spain, since the Sporting de Gijón team, from the second division, is immersed in a strong controversy over a video it broadcast on this day.

A woman, a fan of the club, is seen cleaning the grass of the El Monilón stadium, before drawing the symbol of the celebration in the center.

“A symbol that unites us generation after generation,” says the club on its social networks, but it was highly criticized.

“Swear to me that you made a woman pass a broom on Women's Day.” “The worst thing is that someone thought it was a good idea…” were some of the comments.

Sports