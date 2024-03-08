The National Center of Meteorology expects that the state of atmospheric instability will continue tomorrow, while the weather will be cloudy with some cumulus clouds over various areas of the country, with rain of varying intensity accompanied by lightning, thunder, and hail falling on some areas. It will become humid at night and Sunday morning, with the possibility of fog or light fog forming over the country. Some western regions, temperatures will drop.

The winds are moderate to brisk, and sometimes strong, with clouds stirring up dust and dirt, leading to low horizontal visibility.

Wind: Southeast to northeasterly / 20 to 40 km/h, reaching 70 km/h

Arabian Gulf: Turbulent to very turbulent waves with clouds.

While the first tide will occur at 01:38, the second at 01:38

The first low tide is at 19:08 and the second low tide is at 06:34

Sea of ​​Oman: Turbulent to very turbulent waves with clouds.

The first tide will occur at 08:33 and the second tide will occur at 21:36

The first low tide is at 15:00 and the second low tide is at 03:45

City Maximum temperature Minimum temperature Maximum humidity Minimum humidity

Abu Dhabi 24 19 90 45

Dubai 23 19 90 45

Sharjah 24 20 90 45

Ajman 23 20 90 40

Umm Al Quwain 23 20 90 50

Ras Al Khaimah 24 20 85 40

Fujairah 23 20 90 65

Al Ain 26 19 90 30

Liwa 27 17 90 45

Ruwais 25 20 90 50

Goods 26 18 90 45

Dalma 23 18 90 50

Greater / Lesser Tunb 23 18 85 70

Abu Musa 23 18 90 80