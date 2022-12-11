Sport united us within a few days, and without slogans, no demonstrations, no conferences, no deaf ideologies, no gossip, no football, for sport, with its spontaneity, transparency, purity, and serenity, was able to draw a common denominator for the conscience of millions of Arabs, as we saw in the matches What the Arab-Moroccan team fought against other teams How did the hands rise in support, support and farewell to this Arab to outperform the other team.

We heard and touched how the throats roared like waves chanting the name of Morocco, and the flag of this country was a scarf that wrapped the bodies, it was a veil that perfumed the conscience, and joy filled the streets of the Arabs from the ocean to the Arabian Gulf, proud of what the brothers created and proud of their efforts that crowned the heads with pride, and decorated the breasts with medals Pride.

Yes, sport was able to change the prevailing concepts, and it was able to provide a model for the unity of the Arab conscience without rants about bright colors with outdated ideas. Sport alone drew a road map for a nation that can have a position in the syntax in the nominative sentence if it takes deliberate steps and without sophistry. Not reading a palm, not a cup, only when the Arab person finds something that adds to his history what is useful, and what establishes the roots of the great meanings, then he soon sympathizes, becomes in solidarity, and becomes part of the fabric, and a real state that expresses his being as a human being who is part of this cosmic existence that It represents five continents. Sport succeeded because it did not become heretical, and the dance drums did not beat on the harp of isolation and vile festivals. Sport succeeded because it came with the conscience of the actor, not the unconscious, so the heads of Moroccans were crowns moving in the green rectangle, so they wanted red, and flourished in their transformations, dialogues, and deliberations for the amazing round. And its schedules, conscious with the other and without reckless fanaticism, no reckless racism, no empty, vain and meaningless chauvinism.

Our Moroccan brothers shook the nets of idolatry, and did not acknowledge the historical bubbles, but rather wrote the history of Arab football there on the land of Doha, which embraced the world and provided its guests with all the requirements of luxury and luxury. In fact, I felt while I was following those feet that resemble pens engraving on the pages of history a new Arabic sports language that we had not witnessed before, and I honestly say that I did not believe myself while I was watching this Moroccan Arab playing, on the guitar of the sports stadium, I was not sure of the decisive result because our sports defeats Hopes were erased from time immemorial, but our Moroccan team refuted these illusions and broke the numbers of pessimism, and we enter the gates of glory from its widest gates. He was able to make Ronaldo cry, and make him a little child who lost his game, so he returned to his family asking for a spell of patience.

On Sunday night, the Arab conscience united, as if the Arabian Gulf opened a water channel towards the Atlantic, so that the ocean becomes a sea, and the Gulf an ocean, and we are all in ambitions a very sweet river, as long as we succeed in composing a new story that is not disturbed by a philosopher, and is not hindered by misfortune, which is sport that aids the flourishing of feelings, if It was founded on good form, with a culture of winning, and without a complex of inferior performance that impedes the achievement of lofty goals. On Sunday night, heads slept without fears of psychological weakness, and without dreams of amputated limbs. The Moroccan Arab brothers turned the tables on our illusions, brought us the truth and said with one voice, the Arabs are able to keep pace with the other and excel over it if it possesses the will, the culture of non-compliance, and the lack of fear of Docking with fateful occasions.