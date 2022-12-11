The deputy Éric Ciotti was elected this Sunday president of Los Republicanos by obtaining in the second round of the internal elections of the French conservative party 53.7% of the votes of its militants, compared to 46.3% of his adversary, the senator Bruno Retailleau.

Ciotti, 57, a surprise in the primaries of the French right in 2021 and close to the far-right Éric Zemmour, started as a favorite to succeed deputy Christian Jacob, who resigned in June at the head of the party after the electoral debacle of Los Republicanos, the formation created by Nicolas Sarkozy, in the last presidential elections.

The new leader, who has always dreamed of being interior minister, belongs to the hard-right on immigration and security, and prides himself on rejecting political correctness. During the presidential election campaign in April, he went so far as to say that if Emmanuel Macron and Zemmour met in the second round, he would vote for the far-right candidate.

However, on the economic front, Ciotti is closer to former President Nicolas Sarkozy and is a liberal. He advocates a massive tax cut, the abolition of the inheritance tax and is in favor of raising the retirement age to 65, as Macron also wants.

From now on, the new president of Los Republicanos will have the difficult task of getting the formation out of the serious crisis in which it finds itself plunged after the bump it suffered in the presidential elections last April. His candidate, Valérie Pécresse, was eliminated in the first round after obtaining only 4.78% of the French vote. Not even Sarkozy supported the candidate from his own party.

For his part, the far-right Éric Zemmour, leader of Reconquista, is convinced that “the future of the right and of France does not pass through Los Republicanos”, and that this party is “at the end of its political life.” Instead, he assures that his formation, Reconquista, founded only a year ago and that they do not have any deputy in the National Assembly, constitutes the true future of the French right.