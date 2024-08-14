After having touched various regions, including Lazio, Tuscany, Veneto and Trentino, the awareness event for a healthy and active lifestyle – Longevity Run Summer Edition 2024 – promoted by Gemelli Irccs University Hospital Foundation of Romearrives in AbruzzoOn August 17th and 18th the event will stop again in Ovindoli (The Eagle) with its third edition. During the two days at the Prevention Village set up in the square of the Abruzzo tourist resort, free check-ups will be offered by Gemelli specialists, coordinated by Professor Francesco Landi, full professor of Internal Medicine at the Catholic University and director of the Department of Orthopedic and Rheumatological Aging Sciences at the Gemelli Polyclinic.

The highlight of the event will be the non-competitive 8 km race that will start from the Pinetina Park and will wind along the fantastic lost of the Valle d’Arano ring. The race is an opportunity to commemorate Stefano Faccia, a young ski instructor from L’Aquila who died prematurely from a rare lung tumor.

“Closely linked to each other, sport, prevention and nature also characterize this Abruzzo stage of the event – explains Landi – The Longevity Run is a project born in 2018 in Rome to celebrate the centrality of sport as an indispensable element for staying healthy and as a form of prevention for active longevity. Nature plays a fundamental role in sport. Practicing physical activity outdoors and in greenery improves the well-being of body, mind and spirit. Taking care of your health – continues Landi – is important at any age and allows you to obtain significant results in terms of health and autonomy as we have demonstrated in recent years also with the European research project ‘Sprintt’ coordinated by us”.

The aim is to raise awareness among citizens to adopt healthy lifestyles and encourage prevention.

“Longevity is not a gift of nature but is achieved step by step, just like you reach the finish line at the end of a race. For this reason, the doctors at Gemelli and the researchers at the Catholic University have created the ‘Longevity Run’ project to raise awareness among citizens about adopting healthy lifestyles and encouraging prevention. These objectives are pursued through a screening activity aimed at evaluating the main modifiable risk factors”, underlines the Gemelli in a note.

In the Prevention Village, in fact, for each participant in the Longevity Run, the Gemelli specialists evaluate for free the main cardiovascular risk factors such as smoking, physical activity, eating habits, and direct assessments are performed such as measuring weight and height with the calculation of the body mass index, measuring blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol. After Ovindoli, the next stages of the Longevity Run Summer Edition will be on September 15th in San Gabriele di Piozzano (PC) and on October 4th and 5th in Sant’Antioco in Sardinia. For information and free registration: www.longevityrun.it