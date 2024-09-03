Attack on Titan It is one of the most important dark titles of the last couple of decades, the success of the sinister fantasy story turned the world upside down, as the narrative had a development on different levels; it marked a before and after in the manga and anime industry, and it seems that on its anniversary this year it could announce different projects. Are you ready to find out about them?

Attack on Titan will celebrate its 15th anniversarythe manga story written and illustrated by Hajime Isayama began serialization in Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine On September 9, 2009, So we are facing a commemorative moment that will be full of surprises.

It was announced on one of the official accounts of the X platform that, On Monday, September 9, important information will be provided about projects of Attack on Titan because of their anniversary.

In view of the existence the one-shot starring Levi Ackerman, Fans are even hoping for some unusual animation, however, at the moment we can only speculate. The manga Attack on Titan concluded in 2021, and compiled 34 compilation volumes; and it should be noted, it had one of the most controversial endings.

Where can you watch Attack on Titan?

The 99 chapters of Attack on Titan are available on the Crunchyroll platform. The catalogue also has the series of available Junior High which allows us to see the characters in chibi format.

The world of Attack on Titan promised not to bring any consequences, However, fans are dying for any kind of additional content. Now that a one-shot starring Levi Ackerman, the series’ favorite soldier, has been released, it seems that there could be possibilities of an adaptation to the screen.

The first three seasons of the anime were produced by Wit Studio, while season 4 was produced by studio MAPPA.

