Minecraft keeps launching new and interesting collaborations. To close the summer, he announced a new DLC in which they can be implemented articles, skins and other representative elements of SpongeBobafter Mojang and Nickelodeon.

Recently, Minecraft collaborated with Disney for Lightyear content, as well as SEGA for a special Sonic DCL. To continue with this type of content, it allied with Nickelodeon to bring to the game one of the most important children’s series in all of history: SpongeBob SquarePants.

SpongeBob lives in a pineapple under the End | Source: Mojang

this future DLC will feature exclusive content, as well as new cosmetics to be used in the base version of the game. Within the content that will be released, it will be possible to explore Bikini Bottom and its most representative locations, such as the Krustacio Kascarudo.

Likewise, there will be missions with Mr. Krabs, Patrick, Squidward, Sandy and SpongeBob that will have to be fulfilled within these same maps specially designed for the new minecraft dlcwhere there will be special rewards, along with a character creation tool included in this same pack.

The SpongeBob DLC in Minecraft will be available from July 26 to September 16, 2022 for the latest version of Minecraft: Bedrock Edition

