HS Environment | Glaciers are disappearing at a record speed in the Swiss Alps – Mountain glaciers are disappearing five centimeters a day

Because of the heat, the glaciers are melting at a record pace. Experts did not expect to see a similar situation this early in the century.

Alps glaciers are now melting at a record pace. The equivalent has not been seen during the 60-year history of measurements, according to the information obtained by the news agency Reuters.

Researchers have discovered this by looking at how much snow falls in winter and how much ice melts in summer. With measurements, researchers find out how much the glacier shrinks during the year.

The Morteratsch glacier in the Swiss Alps is losing about five centimeters every day.

Last relatively little snow fell in the Alps in winter. This summer, the Alps have suffered from two major heat waves. For example, in July in the Swiss mountain village of Zermatt, temperatures rose close to 30 degrees.

Water usually freezes in the summer at an altitude of around 3000–3500 meters in the Alps. During the heat wave, the freezing point was at an altitude of 5184 meters. The fact that the highest peak of the Alps, Mont Blanc, is not even that high tells you about the scale.

“It is clear that this is an extreme season,” says the Swiss glacier researcher Andreas Linsbauer for Reuters.

Meltwater flows along a groove in the Pers glacier in Switzerland.

Major some of the world’s mountain glaciers are retreating due to climate change.

The ice in the Alps is in a particularly vulnerable position, as there is relatively little ice cover. In addition, temperatures are rising in the Alps at about twice the rate of average global warming. In the Alps, the temperature rises by about 0.3 degrees in ten years.

If the amount of greenhouse emissions continues to increase, it is expected that more than 80 percent of the glaciers in the Alps will disappear compared to their current glacier mass. That amount is expected to disappear by the year 2100. Even if emission cuts were to be started now, the effects would not have time to be reflected in the Alps, says the IPCC’s 2019 climate report.

This one year’s situation raises concerns that the Alpine glacier may be losing faster than expected. If there are more years like this year, it is possible, estimates the head of Glacier Monitoring Switzerland, which documents the melting of the Swiss Alps Matthias Huss.

“I didn’t expect to see such an extreme year so early in the century.”