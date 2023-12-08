













SpongeBob once again receives an anime from his fans that should be official









The new unofficial anime of sponge Bob, is created by fans and now returns with a new arc – it should be noted that it does not have a serialization. It even premiered an opening and ending sequence!

The unofficial anime of sponge Bob It is titled “Suponjibobu.” And it adapts the “Frycook Games Arc” arc, which refers to episodes from the second season of the official series.

If we remember, In the original series, Mr. Krabs faces off against Plankton in a kitchen battle, or rather their mutual cooks. Because of this, SpongeBob is forced to fight Patrick Star..

Towards the end of the original chapter, the friends realize that their friendship is more important than a victory. Well, it seems thatFans considered this battle to be particularly juicy for an anime adaptation.. I think they were not wrong.

The opening theme for the unofficial series sponge Bob It’s called “Reason” and is performed by singer HelloROMIX. On the other hand, let us remember that Narmak is the fan animator who previously created a similar chapter in which he presented a new version of Bikini Bottom.

Notably The opening sequence that opens the arc introduces us to Sandy and Squidward in their new anime versions, facing other villains from the original series in the arena.

The truth is that The touch of anime and violence that permeates it is quite original, comical and quite entertaining. Can you imagine this darker version of the characters being revealed in a shonen? It would be a surreal wonder!

Where can I watch SpongeBob SquarePants?

Various platforms have some of the most interesting seasons of the animated series. At the moment, Netflix It has several films and with installments 6, 7 and 8. On the other hand, Prime Video 9, 10 and 11 are available. While, paramount It has a broader catalog.

The adventures of our favorite sponge, along with several of his marine companions, began in 1999. The series had 293 episodes distributed in thirteen official seasons.

