Asmaa Al-Husseini (Khartoum)

Yasser Arman, spokesman for the forces of “freedom and change” in Sudan, announced that extensive efforts had been made and work towards convening an expanded conference of the forces of the “framework agreement” with the aim of ending the crisis, noting that the remnants of the former regime are the ones leading the current crisis, seeking to fuel and prolong it, and that Civil forces are the ones who must chart the path of the new Sudan.

In an interview with Al-Ittihad, Yasser Arman indicated that the remnants of the former regime are the ones fueling the ongoing crisis since April 15, calling in the same context for the former ruling party to declare, during Omar Al-Bashir’s rule, a “terrorist movement.”

Arman said, “The position of the forces of freedom and change, rejecting the remnants of the former regime, who are fueling the crisis, will escalate, and we call on the countries of the region to declare their party a terrorist organization, because it not only poses a threat to the Sudanese people, but also to neighboring countries and the entire region.”

He added, “The leaders of Al-Bashir’s party, who are wanted for justice, are the ones leading the current crisis and seeking to fuel and prolong it, even if it costs the destruction of the country.”

Arman explained that the forces of “freedom and change” are working to convene an expanded conference of the “framework agreement” forces, which include parties, civil society organizations, resistance committees, representatives of the eastern region, women, youth and peace forces, with the aim of working to end the crisis.

He expressed his hope that the upcoming conference would transfer the forces of the “framework agreement” to a new step, and that it would bring all these various forces together on its goals.

He added, “Then we will then go to the largest meeting, which is the unity of the civil forces, and the building of a larger front to end the crisis, and for the sake of peace.”

Regarding the continued escalation of fighting and the conditions of the two parties to the crisis (the Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces), Arman said: “The crisis must stop immediately, because any continuation of the fighting will only lead to the destruction of infrastructure and social structure, and the fighting now is at the expense of civilians, their protection and the delivery of relief to them, which is This deepens the wounds and leads to more violations.”

Regarding the Jeddah negotiations, he said, “They must give real results in dealing with the humanitarian situation and protecting civilians, and the two sides of the crisis should not use them as a cover,” calling for unifying the initiatives, the negotiating platform, and a regional and international partnership to end the crisis.

He added: «We presented ourselves as civilians, as an active element in resolving the crisis during our visits to the countries of the region, and we now have more visits to the countries of South Sudan, Chad, Djibouti and South Africa, and we will also go to visit European capitals and the United States, and our main message in these tours is the need to end the crisis and protect Civilians, and that the civil forces are the ones who must chart the path of the new Sudan, and that Sudan needs a new establishment.

Regarding his vision for the future of Sudan in light of the current circumstances, Arman said: “I believe that Sudan will emerge from the ruins and build itself. A broad front to end the democratic crisis and establish the Sudanese state.